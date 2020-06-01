{{featured_button_text}}
Dower, Grace

School: Skaneateles High School

Future plans: I’m going to attend The Ohio State University in the fall as a business marketing major and play division 1 women’s lacrosse

Accomplishments: High honor roll National Honor Society All-CNY lacrosse team 1st team all league lacrosse Auburn pub all-star team

Extracurriculars: Lacrosse Soccer

Favorite quote: “What would you attempt if you knew you could not fail” -Robert Schuller

Favorite memory: Winning a state championship for lacrosse in 2017

Advice to future generations: Do your best in everything you do and make the most out of every moment. Also appreciate your teachers!!!

Parents' names: Nikki and Jon Dower

