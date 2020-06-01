Dower, Grace

School: Skaneateles High School
Future plans: I’m going to attend The Ohio State University in the fall as a business marketing major and play division 1 women’s lacrosse
Accomplishments: High honor roll National Honor Society All-CNY lacrosse team 1st team all league lacrosse Auburn pub all-star team
Extracurriculars: Lacrosse Soccer
Favorite quote: “What would you attempt if you knew you could not fail” -Robert Schuller
Favorite memory: Winning a state championship for lacrosse in 2017
Advice to future generations: Do your best in everything you do and make the most out of every moment. Also appreciate your teachers!!!
Parents' names: Nikki and Jon Dower