Doyle, Marin

School: Skaneateles

Future plans: I am attending Le Moyne College in the fall to study business.

Accomplishments: Russel Sage Scholar Award, Honor Roll, DECA regional champion, Varsity Tennis Captain

Extracurriculars: Varsity Tennis, DECA, Office Assistant.

Favorite quote: "the cynics may be the loudest voices - but I promise you, they will accomplish the least." -President Barack Obama

Favorite memory: The first day of the tennis season freshman year.

Advice to future generations: Never take being in school for granted.

Parents' names: Michael and Heather Doyle

