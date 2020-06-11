{{featured_button_text}}
Eldredge, Riley

School: Skaneateles High School

Future plans: Major in Environmental Conservation, graduate from O.C.C. and Daemen College, and become an officer in the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Accomplishments: N.Y.S.S.M.A. Silver

Extracurriculars: Concert band Jazz Band Snowboarding Ski Club

Favorite quote: "The whole point of this country is if you want to eat garbage, balloon up to 600 pounds and die of a heart attack at 43, you can! You are free to do so. To me, that’s beautiful." ~Ron Swanson

Favorite memory: Moving into both our new house and the Skaneateles School District when I was 9.

Advice to future generations: Don't lose sight of the things that matter most in life.

Parents' names: Adam + Jen Eldredge

