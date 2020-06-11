Eldredge, Riley

School: Skaneateles High School
Future plans: Major in Environmental Conservation, graduate from O.C.C. and Daemen College, and become an officer in the Department of Environmental Conservation.
Accomplishments: N.Y.S.S.M.A. Silver
Extracurriculars: Concert band Jazz Band Snowboarding Ski Club
Favorite quote: "The whole point of this country is if you want to eat garbage, balloon up to 600 pounds and die of a heart attack at 43, you can! You are free to do so. To me, that’s beautiful." ~Ron Swanson
Favorite memory: Moving into both our new house and the Skaneateles School District when I was 9.
Advice to future generations: Don't lose sight of the things that matter most in life.
Parents' names: Adam + Jen Eldredge