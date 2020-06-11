{{featured_button_text}}

School: Skaneateles High School

Future plans: Attending the University of Georgia to study business.

Accomplishments: Won two individual league and sectional titles in the weight throw (indoor track), Winning two Volleyball Sectional Championships.

Extracurriculars: Varsity Volleyball, Indoor, and Outdoor Track, Model UN, Deca, Yearbook.

Favorite quote: "Be the energy you wish to attract"

Favorite memory: Winning The Sectional Championship for Volleyball, where we came back after being down 2-1.

Advice to future generations: Love every minute of school, you never know when things will end.

Parents' names: Robert and Melanie Evans

0
0
0
0
0