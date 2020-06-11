School: Skaneateles High School
Future plans: Attending the University of Georgia to study business.
Accomplishments: Won two individual league and sectional titles in the weight throw (indoor track), Winning two Volleyball Sectional Championships.
Extracurriculars: Varsity Volleyball, Indoor, and Outdoor Track, Model UN, Deca, Yearbook.
Favorite quote: "Be the energy you wish to attract"
Favorite memory: Winning The Sectional Championship for Volleyball, where we came back after being down 2-1.
Advice to future generations: Love every minute of school, you never know when things will end.
Parents' names: Robert and Melanie Evans