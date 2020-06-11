Henry, Kristen

School: Skaneateles High School
Future plans: Attending Siena College in the fall
Accomplishments: Scholar athlete, 2nd team All-league for Volleyball, 2018 and 2019 Volleyball Sectional Champions, Vice-President of Skaneateles DECA, Advanced to DECA States 2019 and 2020, Member of National Honor Society.
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Golf, SGO, DECA, Student Athletic Council, Indoor Track, Employee at Skaneateles Board and Brush.
Favorite quote: "No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted" - Aesop
Favorite memory: Beating Caz in 5 sets to win the Section 3 Class C championship after losing the first 2 sets.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy everything and live in the moment.
Parents' names: John and Melissa Henry