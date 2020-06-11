{{featured_button_text}}
Keady, Emma

School: Skaneateles High School

Future plans: Attend James Madison University in the Fall.

Accomplishments: 1st Team All League and All CNY in Volleyball.

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Basketball, Lacrosse, Student Government Organization, and DECA.

Favorite quote: "Don't let yesterday take up too much of today"- Will Rogers

Favorite memory: Winning sectionals against Cazenovia and having a huge fan section filled with my friends and family!

Advice to future generations: Don't take time for granted.

Parents' names: Meg and John Keady

0
0
0
0
0