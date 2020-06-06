Kush, Grace

School: Skaneateles High School
Future plans: Grace will attend Siena College in the fall as a student athlete where she will play women's lacrosse.
Accomplishments: Grace graduates with honors from Skaneateles High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society; a NYSPHAA three sport Scholar Athlete (soccer, lacrosse, hockey); selected for Cayuga Onondaga County Regional Gifted and Talented Art Showcase and publication of exemplary art work in Three Lakes Sampler (March 2018); and a member of the Skaneateles High School Acapella Group. Grace received a scholarship to play lacrosse at Siena College in the fall. Grace has two NYSPHSAA Champion's from 2017 for both ice hockey and lacrosse: http://auburnpub.com/sports/local/skaneateles-girls-lacrosse-team-hopes-previous-experience-helps-at-state/article_0ea13fb4-d047-5566-afa7-229f8b15c754.html
Parents' names: Ted and Anne Kush