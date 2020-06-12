LoPiccolo, Mason

School: Skaneateles High School
Future plans: Attend Penn State University this fall majoring in Theater Production and Technology
Extracurriculars: Mason played hockey for many years, including the first two years of High School. He then concentrated on his love of Lighting Design, working on more than 12 different Skaneateles High School Drama productions. He also spent time at Merry Go Round theater last summer helping with their production of "South Pacific". That same year he designed and ran the lights for MGR Theater junior players production of "The Rainbow Fish". In his spare time, Mason loves to be outdoors and has also worked at Doug's Fish Fry for two years.
Parents' names: Dave and Joy LoPiccolo