School: Skaneateles High School
Future plans: Brianna is attending SUNY Cortland in the fall and she is majoring in Early Childhood Education.
Accomplishments: She has received the Harold “Hal” McCarthy Memorial Scholarship and will use it to help pay for her education.
Extracurriculars: All throughout highschool, she played volleyball and she hopes to continue during college. She also was a part of the Madrigal Choir and Chamber choir. During her junior and senior year, she was a teacher’s assistant at Waterman Elementary School.
Favorite quote: Let your smile change the world, but don’t let the world change your smile.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was getting out of school early to follow my heart and assist in the classrooms at Waterman Elementary. The moment I stepped into the classroom, I knew teaching was right for me.
Advice to future generations: Don’t be afraid to show your real self to everyone.
Parents' names: Craig and Kathy Luce