Mack, Spencer

School: Skaneateles High School

Future plans: SUNY BINGHAMTON To study physics and mathematics

Accomplishments: Senior Distinction in Science Friends of Southern Cayuga Planetarium, “Stars Are Us” award in physics Honors Society

Extracurriculars: Golf

Favorite quote: “The saddest part of life is when the person who gave you the best memories becomes a memory.” Anonymous

Favorite memory: LAKERS homecoming game💙💛

Advice to future generations: If you’re the smartest person in the room, you’re in the wrong room.

Parents' names: Ken and Angelia Mack

