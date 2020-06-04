Mack, Spencer

School: Skaneateles High School
Future plans: SUNY BINGHAMTON To study physics and mathematics
Accomplishments: Senior Distinction in Science Friends of Southern Cayuga Planetarium, “Stars Are Us” award in physics Honors Society
Extracurriculars: Golf
Favorite quote: “The saddest part of life is when the person who gave you the best memories becomes a memory.” Anonymous
Favorite memory: LAKERS homecoming game💙💛
Advice to future generations: If you’re the smartest person in the room, you’re in the wrong room.
Parents' names: Ken and Angelia Mack