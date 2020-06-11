Osmun, Elyse

School: Skaneateles High School
Future plans: Wells College Business program
Accomplishments: Academic Honor Roll Scholar-Athlete Award Rookie of the Year (Cross Country) All Leauge (Cross Country, Indoor Track, Outdoor Track)
Extracurriculars: Varsity Cross Country, Varsity Indoor Track, and Varsity Outdoor Track Senior Team Captain for Cross Country
Favorite quote: Shoot for the Stars!
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is moving here to Skaneateles (from Chicago, IL) in 2017, where I got to meet so many great people and am now loving my life every day.
Advice to future generations: Never let the little things get to you, you can find happiness in any situation. Also, don't be afraid to make mistakes since mistakes help us grow.
Parents' names: Ken & Adrienne Osmun