Pinckney, Charlie

School: Skaneateles High
Future plans: Attending Duke University to study mechanical and aerospace engineering.
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, NYS Ed Dept. Scholarship for Academic Excellence, Senior Distinction Award in Social Studies and Technology, Skaneateles High Gold Honors with Distinction Award, Scholar Athlete, National Honor Society, Maxima Cum Laude National Latin Exam
Extracurriculars: Peer-Tutoring, golf, track,
Favorite quote: "Obstacles are those frightful things you see when you take your eyes off the goal." -- Henry Ford
Favorite memory: Junior Prom
Advice to future generations: Don't stress over the little things and live life to the fullest.
Parents' names: Chris and Cathy Pinckney