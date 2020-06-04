Pinckney, Will

School: Skaneateles High
Future plans: Attending Providence College to study marketing.
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Scholar Athlete, DECA states qualifier, Varsity Soccer Coaches Awards, Soccer Second Team All-League, Skaneateles High Blue Honors Award
Extracurriculars: Soccer, Basketball, Lacrosse, DECA
Favorite quote: "Even if you're on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there". -Will Rogers
Favorite memory: Winning the NYS Championship in soccer my senior year against Center Moriches in double overtime.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy your time with friends and don't take things for granted.
Parents' names: Chris and Cathy Pinckney