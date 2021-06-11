{{featured_button_text}}

School: Skaneateles High Schiool

Future plans: Hopes to become a pro fisherman, looks to transfer to SUNY Cortland to study environmental science.

Accomplishments: Football state champion

Extracurriculars: Fishing, Hunting

Favorite quote: "If a door says push , pull, it's not directions, it's a challenge" ~ Dom Mazzetti

Favorite memory: Being together on senior night for football after a long year full of obstacle's.

Advice to future generations: procrasinating seems great in the moment, but makes it all the more hard when the time comes to get the job done.

Parents' names: Tobie Pizzoleo, Joe Miles

0
0
0
0
0