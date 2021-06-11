School: Skaneateles High Schiool
Future plans: Hopes to become a pro fisherman, looks to transfer to SUNY Cortland to study environmental science.
Accomplishments: Football state champion
Extracurriculars: Fishing, Hunting
Favorite quote: "If a door says push , pull, it's not directions, it's a challenge" ~ Dom Mazzetti
Favorite memory: Being together on senior night for football after a long year full of obstacle's.
Advice to future generations: procrasinating seems great in the moment, but makes it all the more hard when the time comes to get the job done.
Parents' names: Tobie Pizzoleo, Joe Miles