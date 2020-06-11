{{featured_button_text}}
Price, Paige

School: Skaneateles High School

Future plans: Attending Coastal Carolina university this fall to study psychology

Accomplishments: Graduating with honor roll

Favorite quote: Live like you were dying

Advice to future generations: Don’t take anything for granted, high school will go by in the blink of an eye. Enjoy every moment and be present!

Parents' names: Jan Price

