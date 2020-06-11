Price, Paige

School: Skaneateles High School
Future plans: Attending Coastal Carolina university this fall to study psychology
Accomplishments: Graduating with honor roll
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Favorite quote: Live like you were dying
Advice to future generations: Don’t take anything for granted, high school will go by in the blink of an eye. Enjoy every moment and be present!
Parents' names: Jan Price