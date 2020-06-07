Wamp, Nick

School: Skaneateles
Future plans: Play division 1 football at Colgate University
Accomplishments: Al Vedder National Football Foundation Scholarship Block S Award League Player of the Year(Football) 3x All-State (Football) 2x All-League (Lacrosse ) and 4x All-League Football 3x All-CNY (Football)
Extracurriculars: Football Basketball Indoor Track Lacrosse Band DECA
Favorite quote: “Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you respond to it”
Favorite memory: Winning the State Championship with all of my fellow teammates. Along with being able to finish high honor roll in every quarter throughout high school.
Advice to future generations: Be yourself. Everyone is unique and special in their own way and never let anyone tell you differently.
Parents' names: Michael and Julia Wamp