Wamp, Nick

School: Skaneateles

Future plans: Play division 1 football at Colgate University

Accomplishments: Al Vedder National Football Foundation Scholarship Block S Award League Player of the Year(Football) 3x All-State (Football) 2x All-League (Lacrosse ) and 4x All-League Football 3x All-CNY (Football)

Extracurriculars: Football Basketball Indoor Track Lacrosse Band DECA

Favorite quote: “Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you respond to it”

Favorite memory: Winning the State Championship with all of my fellow teammates. Along with being able to finish high honor roll in every quarter throughout high school.

Advice to future generations: Be yourself. Everyone is unique and special in their own way and never let anyone tell you differently.

Parents' names: Michael and Julia Wamp

