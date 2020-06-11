Whirtley, Jack

School: Skaneateles High School
Future plans: SUNY Oswego majoring in business/marketing
Accomplishments: High honor roll 2018-19, 2019-20 Scholar athlete golf 2019, basketball 2019-20 Captain basketball team 2019-20 Captain baseball team 2020 First team all league basketball 2019-20 Honorable mention all league baseball 2019
Extracurriculars: Varsity golf 2018, 2019 Varsity basketball 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 Varsity baseball 2018, 2019, 2020
Favorite quote: The way you think influences the way you feel, and the way you feel determines how you act. Craig Sager
Favorite memory: Winning the baseball sectional championship in 2019
Advice to future generations: Be humble, be kind, be yourself
Parents' names: Michael and Mary Whirtley