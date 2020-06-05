School: Southern Cayuga
Future plans: I plan to attend the University at Buffalo to study pre-dental, in hopes to become an oral surgeon.
Accomplishments: Salutatorian Howard and Elizabeth Lacey Scholarship Betty and Clarence Chamberlain Scholarship SC Scholarship Foundation scholarship principals honor roll
Extracurriculars: varsity soccer (9-11) (coaches award grade 11) varsity volleyball (12) (most valuable rookie player) National Honor Society member (secretary grades 10,11) Sources of Strength member (secretary 10-12) Student Council Member (secretary 10-12) Pianist and organist, choir director for Owasco Reformed Church traveling piano teacher
Favorite quote: a happy heart makes the face cheerful Proverbs 15:13
Advice to future generations: Don’t stress so much over every little bit of work. If you aren’t happy, it doesn’t matter. You need to do what’s best for you.
Parents' names: Chris and Cara Majka