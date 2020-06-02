School: Southern Cayuga
Future plans: Tyler will be attending SUNY Broome as a Health Sciences major leading to a Radiologic Technician degree. Tyler will also be playing soccer on the SUNY Broome men's soccer team.
Accomplishments: Tyler has received many honor roll awards, DDP and Robotics award. During his soccer career he has been awarded as JV MVP, Coach's Award, several years as 1st Team All-Star and twice as a Citizen All-Star.
Extracurriculars: Tyler has played year-round soccer with Waza Soccer Academy for over 10 years where he has helped lead his team to several tournament wins and two division championships in the NYSW Thruway League. Tyler is also an avid snowboarder.
Favorite quote: "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take"
Parents' names: Marianne and Andrew Ridley