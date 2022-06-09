School: Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate
Future plans: Sam Casper is going to be attending Le Moyne college.
Accomplishments: Sam Casper has received the Le Moyne Leader scholarship and the Wegmans scholarship.
Extracurriculars: At Tyburn Sam Casper participated in soccer, basketball, and volleyball.
Favorite quote: "It's not having what you want, its wanting what you have".
Favorite memory: Sam Casper's favorite Tyburn memory is winning the soccer championship.
Advice to future generations: Do not be discouraged through the hard times in this world.
Parents' names: John and Anita Casper