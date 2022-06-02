Fallon, Mary

School: Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate
Future plans: Mary will attend Belmont Abbey College in Belmont North Caroline in the fall. She received a full ride scholarship to study in their Honor's College.
Accomplishments: Mary received the Hands of Christ award, she was salutatorian of her graduating class, a full ride scholarship to her top college, and received both all-start and all-league three years in a row for soccer. She made it to sectional senior year for track.
Extracurriculars: Mary participated in soccer, basketball, track, the women's group at Tyburn, and the student government. Mary has also participated in band and choir, and works at Bailiwick Market and Cafe.
Favorite quote: "Where joylessness reigns, where humor dies, the spirit of Jesus Christ is assuredly absent." -Pope Benedict XVI
Favorite memory: Every single day at Tyburn Academy!
Advice to future generations: Every person is a human being. treat each person, no matter the age, with dignity and respect.
Parents' names: Matthew and Ann Fallon