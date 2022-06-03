Homick, Maximilian

School: Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate
Future plans: Max is going to be attending Finger Lakes Community College. He is studying Liberal Arts and Science. From there, he will go on to medical school to study to become an Emergency Room Physician.
Accomplishments: Rookie of the Year - Aurora Volunteer Fire Department - 2020 President's Education Award - 2020 & 2021
Extracurriculars: Firefighter in the Aurora Volunteer Fire Department Soccer (Co-captain 2019) (Captain 2021) Basketball Volleyball Ski Club SCCS U12 Soccer Coach SGO
Favorite quote: "Be who God meant you to be and you will set the world on fire." - St. Catherine of Sienna
Favorite memory: Winning back-to-back undefeated soccer seasons.
Advice to future generations: Family always comes first. Do not spend your whole life trying to impress friends who will not be with you in the end anyways.
Parents' names: Sarah Homick & Kevin Homick