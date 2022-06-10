School: Tyburn academy
Future plans: I plan to start working full time as I take a gap year to decide what I want to do in the future.
Accomplishments: soccer all league MVP team MVP varsity soccer captain.
Extracurriculars: soccer, volleyball, basketball.
Favorite quote: “As long as we are proud of who we are, and what we are fighting for, there is nothing we cannot achieve.” — Donald Trump
Advice to future generations: my advice is always to hang around people that push you to be a better person.
Parents' names: Sandra and Bernie Shaw