{{featured_button_text}}
Peed, Emily

School: Union Springs Central School

Future plans: Emily will be going to Cayuga Community College for the Nursing Program in the fall. And will continue her education at Upstate Medical University with hopes of being a future Physicians Assistant.

Extracurriculars: Volleyball

Favorite quote: Do not give your past the power to ruin your future

Favorite memory: Getting accepted into New Visions Medical Professionals Program

Advice to future generations: Never take your time for granted, its so bittersweet when it comes to an end

Parents' names: Suzanne and James

0
0
0
0
0