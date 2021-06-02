Peed, Emily

School: Union Springs Central School
Future plans: Emily will be going to Cayuga Community College for the Nursing Program in the fall. And will continue her education at Upstate Medical University with hopes of being a future Physicians Assistant.
Extracurriculars: Volleyball
Favorite quote: Do not give your past the power to ruin your future
Favorite memory: Getting accepted into New Visions Medical Professionals Program
Advice to future generations: Never take your time for granted, its so bittersweet when it comes to an end
Parents' names: Suzanne and James