Scholz, Angelia

School: Union Springs High School
Future plans: Angelia was accepted into Daemen College in their Physical Therapy Program where she will be pursuing her Doctorate in Physical Therapy.
Accomplishments: President of National Honor Society Ranked in the Top Five of her Class Graduating High School with 29 College Credit Hours Congressional Art Award Hung in Capital Building for a Year Scholastic National Silver Medal in Art ESPN Athlete of the Month in Soccer Captain of Varsity Soccer & Softball Team
Extracurriculars: ESPN Athlete of the month in Soccer Captain of Varsity Soccer & Softball Team President of National Honor Society
Favorite quote: The game is won in the mind.
Favorite memory: My favorite memories our the ones I made with my family on the lake and in Myrtle Beach!
Advice to future generations: My advice to to future generations is to tell yourself no matter how hard it is or how hard it gets that you are going to make it!
Parents' names: Jacqueline Garropy Scholz-(Mom)