Sennett, Gabrielle

School: Union Springs Central High School

Future plans: Attend SUNY Morrisville College for equine management and field hockey.

Accomplishments: Scholastic’s Gold Key Award, C.N.Y. Art Guild Judge’s Award and Union Springs Honor Society Scholarship.

Extracurriculars: Field Hockey, School Musicals, Art, Perform4Purpose, and Equestrian

Favorite memory: Going to the 2021 field hockey sectional finals with my team.

Advice to future generations: When times get tough, hold your head up high and, never give up.

Parents' names: Kevin and Tiffany Sennett

