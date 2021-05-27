Jorolemon, Alison

School: Genesee Community College
Future plans: To attend Genesee Community College major in human services. Also to be a member of the swim team.
Extracurriculars: Auburn Stingrays, Weedsport varsity swimming and diving, Weedsport varsity track and field, NHS, musicals, assistant coach for Cayuga Starfish Special Olympics, volunteer at Weedsport- Brutus food pantry.
Favorite quote: Success is spelled W-O-R-K.
Favorite memory: Winning sectionals back to back years on varsity swimming and diving.
Advice to future generations: Don’t put a limit on anything the more you dream the further you. Also fight for your dream. Work hard and be successful.
Parents' names: Amy and Chris Jorolemon