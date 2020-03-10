Virus concerns spread in Europe, touch on MLB opening day

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

— The NHL was also assessing the impact of a decision by Santa Clara County health officials in California to ban gatherings of more than 1,000 people in response to the spread of the coronavirus. The San Jose Sharks have games scheduled for March 19, 21 and 29.

— The NBA told teams last week to prepare for the possibility of playing games in empty arenas, which Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James initially said he wanted no part of and would not play, but said Tuesday he would do whatever the NBA tells teams to do.

“It’s funny because when I was asked the question (Friday) of, ‘Would you play without no fans?’, I had no idea it was actually a conversation going on behind closed doors about the particular virus,” he said. “They’re saying no one could actually come to the game if they decide to go to that point, so I would be disappointed in that, but at the same time you’ve got to listen to the people that’s keeping a track on what’s going on”

— In Germany, the Bundesliga said six of nine games this week will be played without fans, including one of Germany’s biggest rivalries, Borussia Dortmund against Schalke. The German ice hockey league canceled the rest of the season a day before the playoffs were due to begin.