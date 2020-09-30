Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday

For the Steelers, the only change is the schedule pushes back a day or two. They host the Eagles on Oct. 11 while the Titans are scheduled to host Buffalo.

"We know we're going into an environment that had the outbreak, but we feel like if we do what we're supposed to, we'll be fine," Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton said.

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, the president of the players' union, said the outbreak was a reminder that everyone must be more vigilant despite low testing numbers across the league.

"It's easy to fall into a sense of ease or relax on some of the protocols," he said Wednesday. "But the protocols are what's keeping us going, making sure that we're making the right decisions. … We have been going really smoothly for a long time and now there was some expectation that this was eventually going to happen. It's tough to keep the virus completely out."

And the Titans are the NFL's first team tasked with finding a way to adapt and play through the league's first COVID-19 outbreak.

"It's not ideal, but we have to find a way," quarterbak Ryan Tannehill said. "We have to be able to overcome adversity. It's just a different type of adversity. We've done it throughout this season so far a few weeks in and showed our mental strength that we can find a way to win games, and this is just another challenge along that road."

