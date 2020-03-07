Virus slams women's hockey worlds, tournament canceled

The women’s world hockey championships in Canada were canceled Saturday because of public health concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

The two-week tournament was set to open March 31, with venues in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia.

René Fasel, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, said in a statement there has been "not enough of an improvement to the coronavirus situation to allow us to safely host a 10-team international tournament within this time frame."

Fasel told The Associated Press by phone the decision was made by conference call. He noted the concerns over the health of players and fans attending the tournament as well as the difficulties in making travel plans for some nations, in particular, Japan, where almost all sports events and large gatherings have been canceled.

“It’s scary,” he said.

Hockey Canada said holding the event in empty arenas with no fans was not an option the IIHF considered. Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney said abandoning the tournament was determined to be “the best course of action,” and made under the recommendation of Nova Scotia's chief medical officer and the IIHF.