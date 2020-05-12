Virus sparks debate on whether more prospects will stay home

Whether they're opting to stay near home or not, prospects are deciding earlier than ever. 247Sports reported that 627 players in the 2021 class had committed by May 6 — more than twice the number of 2020 prospects who had announced decisions by that date.

"Kids want to get settled and feel like they've got a scholarship locked up," said Barton Simmons, the 247Sports director of scouting. "On the other side, colleges (see that) with the writing being on the wall that the evaluation period is essentially done, their board is what their board is. They're feeling a little bit of pressure to go ahead and get guys committed, get some guys locked in and then go from there."

Many prospects aren't hesitating to pick a school far away.

Minnesota's list of 11 verbal commitments since March 11 includes three players from Texas, two from Georgia and one from Arizona. Tennessee's flurry of 12 verbal commitments since April 10 includes three players from Florida schools or academies, one from Texas and none from the state of Tennessee.

While some staffs have shown they can draw players from all over the country even during a pandemic, Simmons believes more prospects eventually will decide to stay closer to home.