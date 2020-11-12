Virus upheaval strains integrity of college football season

In major college football, five postponed games have already been made up and another 24 have been rescheduled with the Dec. 19 end date little more than a month away. As days come off the calendar and make-up dates become tougher to find, conferences will have to put more emphasis on the games that matter most.

Pushing back the playoff could provide more opportunity to complete the regular season. The semifinals are set for Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl and the championship game for Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida. But the idea of rescheduling the CFP does not seem to have traction among the conference commissioners who will ultimately make that call.

"At some point we have to have a finish line," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said.

Delaying conference championship games a week would put them on Christmas weekend.

"So going farther into December, I don't think is a workable option," Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said.

Among the Power Five, the Big 12 has had just one league game postponed: No. 14 Oklahoma State at Baylor was rescheduled for Dec. 12, the week before the Big 12 title game.

"I'm a long ways from declaring victory," Bowlsby said. "We could at any time be right where the SEC is this week."