Virus wreaking havoc on SEC with Saban now testing positive

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said his Rebels are dealing with their first COVID-19 issue of the season. He called it a "big challenge" for a team already banged up after a very physical game in a 63-48 loss to No. 2 Alabama. His Rebels (1-2) are scheduled to visit Arkansas (1-2) on Saturday after their 63-48 loss to No. 2 Alabama.

Kiffin wouldn't be more specific.

"Just like injuries, we're not going to get into details on that," Kiffin said. "We're just trying to manage it the best we can.

Ole Miss, like Vanderbilt and now Florida, could quickly find the game schedule changing depending on the next batch of test results.

"I hope not," Kiffin said of a potential postponement. "If we were to play today, we could play. So hopefully it stays that way."

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said Monday that he had his entire team together for just the third straight week after testing and tracing had left players sidelined in isolation or quarantine. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he knows his team is one exposure away from having an issue.

"We've been very fortunate so far, but we don't have our test results back even from this week," Smart said Tuesday.