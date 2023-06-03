NEW YORK — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a go-ahead RBI double in the ninth inning, leading the Toronto Blue Jays past the New York Mets 2-1 on Saturday.

Guerrero's big hit came three pitches after Blue Jays manager John Schneider was ejected for arguing balls and strikes. Home plate umpire Charlie Ramos called the first pitch of Guerrero's at-bat, which appeared to land low and out of the strike zone, a strike. Schneider shouted at Ramos from the dugout and was tossed before coming out and arguing at the plate.

"Just wanted to give him a little bit of a deep breath there," Schneider said with a grin.

With Cavan Biggio — a .181 hitter who pinch-ran for designated hitter Brandon Belt in the eighth — in the on-deck circle and first base open, Mets manager Buck Showalter chose to have closer David Robertson (2-1) pitch to Guerrero, who fell behind 1-2.

"'Robbie got ahead of him, thought he could expand the zone on him a little bit," Showalter said. "We just didn't have much margin for error."

The Blue Jays star then evoked memories of his Hall of Fame father, a noted bad ball hitter, by ripping a low and inside pitch for a double down the left field line.

"Senior-esque," Schneider said.

George Springer, who singled with one out and stole second base, trotted home.

Guerrero, who is hitting .285 with eight homers and 36 RBIs this season after hitting .292 with 80 homers and 208 RBIs the previous two years, pumped his right fist and slapped his chest twice upon arriving at second base.

"He's been grinding, there's been some really good swings, there's been some hard-hit balls," Schneider said. "And I think that results aside, I think the time of the game that it was for us and what it meant for the outcome of it is going to be big for us."

Guerrero said he received an encouraging message in between the top and the bottom of the ninth from center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who retrieved Guerrero's hat and glove from the dugout.

"Basically, 'That's how we do it, that's how we respond after a bad call, after the manager gets thrown out,'" Guerrero said through an interpreter. "That's the way to do it. And he loved that I stayed calm throughout that at-bat."

Nate Pearson (2-0) struck out two in a hitless eighth and Erik Swanson worked around a one-out single by Mark Canha in the ninth to earn his first save as the Blue Jays clinched a third straight series win.

Alejandro Kirk had a run-scoring single in the sixth for the Blue Jays' other run. Kirk, Springer and Bo Bichette had two hits apiece.

Daniel Vogelbach hit an RBI double in the second for the Mets, who lost Friday's series opener 3-0 and have scored 11 runs in the first five games of a homestand that ends Sunday.

"Obviously, we've had trouble scoring runs," Showalter said. "They're pitching well, but we're not swinging the bat very well."

Brandon Nimmo had a pair of singles for New York.

Blue Jays starter José Berríos allowed one run and struck out six in six innings. Mets starter Tylor Megill gave up one run despite allowing five hits and issuing five walks in 5 1/3 innings.

HALL OF FAME DAY

Howard Johnson and Al Leiter were inducted into the New York Mets Hall of Fame prior to the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Johnson played for New York from 1985 through 1993. He ranks third in team history with 202 stolen bases and fourth in both homers (192) and RBIs (629). Leiter grew up a Mets fan in New Jersey before pitching for the team from 1998 through 2004.

The 62-year-old Johnson played his first big league game in 1982 for Detroit and his last one with the Chicago Cubs in 1995.

"There's probably not a day goes by that you don't think about that — being able to play the game that we did when we were 25, play at that level," Johnson said. "Every time you get out of bed is a reminder that was a long time ago. It's almost like two different people. And the older we get, that person goes further and further away."

Johnson and Leiter were joined in the 2023 class by broadcasters Gary Cohen and Howie Rose, who have called the team's games on radio and television since 1989 and 1995, respectively. Longtime media relations executive Jay Horwitz also was honored with a Hall of Fame achievement award.

Johnson had three seasons with the Mets with at least 30 homers and 30 steals, fourth-most all-time behind Bobby Bonds, Barry Bonds and Alfonso Soriano.

"There are very few players in the history of the game who have been switch hitters with the power and speed that 'HoJo' brought to the table," Cohen said. "To be a three-time 30/30 player is an extraordinary feat."

Leiter ranks sixth on the team lists for wins (95) and starts (213) and eighth in strikeouts (1,106). He started Game 1 and Game 5 of the 2000 Subway Series, throwing 142 pitches in the latter game and taking the loss when Luis Sojo hit a two-run single in the eighth inning to give the Yankees their third straight championship.

"I truly gave everything on every pitch," said Leiter, who ended his acceptance speech by referencing "Meet The Mets," the team's famous rally song. "I wasn't the best, but I gave you my best."

Rose and Cohen each grew up in Queens as Mets fans attending games at Shea Stadium and watching and listening to the team's original broadcasters — Bob Murphy, Lindsey Nelson and Ralph Kiner.

"Well, the whole thing is more than just a little bit surreal," Rose said.

Cohen was Murphy's radio partner from 1989 through 2003, when Murphy retired and was replaced by Rose, who moved over from the television booth.

"I am just a kid from Queens," Cohen said during his acceptance speech. "I got lucky. I am one of you."