Walker's triple-double leads Knicks over Hawks, 101-87

NEW YORK — Kemba Walker couldn't have envisioned this Christmas.

Less than two weeks ago, his coach wouldn't even call his name.

On Saturday, his hometown fans were chanting it.

Walker became the seventh NBA player with a triple-double on Christmas, and the New York Knicks beat the depleted Atlanta Hawks 101-87 for their first win on the holiday in a decade.

"It was amazing," Walker said. "Those are moments that you dream about. It's kind of hard to put it into words, to be honest."

Julius Randle had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks in a matchup of teams that met in the first round of last season's playoffs. But the Hawks were missing Trae Young among nine players in the NBA's health and safety protocols, so it wasn't much of a rematch of Atlanta's five-game victory.

Walker finished with 10 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. The 6-foot guard raced around the floor trying desperately for his 10th rebound for much of the second half, finally getting it in the fourth quarter when Mitchell Robinson's block came to him.

It was the first triple-double on Christmas since Golden State's Draymond Green in 2017, continuing Walker's strong stretch since going from a nine-game stint out of the rotation to back in the starting lineup when the Knicks were short-handed.

He said he couldn't have foreseen things turning so quickly.

"This is not how we pictured it," he said. "I ain't complaining, either."

Fans in the sold-out crowd chanted "Kemba Walker! Kemba Walker!" for the New York native, who scored 44 points in a loss to Washington on Thursday.

"As a teammate, as a brother, I'm happy for him that he's able to come out and be who he is," Randle said. "I'm sure when he signed to come here this is kind of what he envisioned, playing the type of basketball that he's playing right now."

Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes each scored 15 points for the Knicks, who snapped a six-game Christmas skid. They are 23-31 in their league-high 54 appearances, but hadn't won one since 2011.

John Collins and Delon Wright each scored 20 points for the Hawks, who were playing on Christmas for the first time since 1989. They had their six-game road winning streak snapped.

Young starred in his first playoff series last spring against New York, ignoring profane taunts by Knicks fans and getting the last word when he bowed to them near the close of Atlanta's clinching Game 5 victory.

But he couldn't clear protocols in time for a coveted spot on the calendar, and playing short-handed caught up with the Hawks. Coach Nate McMillan said some players even asked to be subbed out of the game, which he said never happens.

"It wasn't a lack of energy," McMillan said. "I think our guys are tired. They've been logging a lot of minutes."

The Knicks made their first seven shots and raced to a 19-3 lead on Randle's 3-pointer with 7:48 left in the first quarter.

They blew it open in the third quarter, and consecutive 3-pointers by Grimes and Taj Gibson to open the fourth gave New York its biggest lead at 87-66. From there the only drama was whether Walker would get one more rebound.

WARRIORS 116, SUNS 107

Stephen Curry had 33 points, Otto Porter Jr. scored seven of his 19 during a key late stretch and Golden State regained the top spot in the NBA from Phoenix.

Golden State arrived in the desert short-handed, missing three of its top four scorers to health and safety protocols: Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee and Jordan Poole.

Curry carried most of the load, overcoming a mediocre shooting night to crack 20 points for the first time in nine Christmas games. He finished 10 for 27, including 5 for 16 from 3 to help the Warriors end Phoenix's 15-game home winning streak.

Instead of Curry, it was Porter taking over down the stretch, hitting a step-back 3 and a pair of jumpers in a span of 1:02.

Chris Paul had 21 points and eight assists for Phoenix. Deandre Ayton finished with 18 points in the Suns' third loss in 28 games.

BUCKS 117, CELTICS 113

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from the NBA's healthy and safety protocols to score 36 points, and Wesley Matthews hit a 3-pointer with 30.3 seconds left to give Milwaukee its first lead in the Bucks' victory over Boston.

Seeing his first action since Dec. 12, Antetokounmpo played 30 minutes and connected on 13 of 23 shots while shooting 10 for 15 from the free-throw line. Milwaukee also got center Bobby Portis and guard Donte DiVincenzo back from COVID-19 protocols.

