Walker's welcome: Kemba comes home to play for the Knicks

They followed it by winning the NCAA championship, with Walker the Most Outstanding Player. He went on to play eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and thought there was a chance he would sign with the Knicks in 2019 as a free agent before instead going to Boston.

Now, a decade after he lit up the arena, the arena was lit up with his picture.

"I think everything is perfect. Everything," Walker said. "Perfect timing."

It happened after the Celtics traded him to Oklahoma City in June. Walker agreed to a buyout so he could sign elsewhere, though said the Knicks were his only choice.

At 31, the 6-foot-1 Walker may no longer be the same player who has averaged 19.9 points and been selected to four All-Star Games. He struggled with knee pain in each of the past two postseasons, though said Tuesday he feels great now.

No matter what, his signing was popular in New York, where the Knicks have long searched for a point guard and may have finally found one right in town. Walker was besieged by messages from friends, old coaches and beyond following the news that he'd be a Knick.

"I planned on telling everybody I only get four tickets," Walker joked to a small crowd at MSG that included his mother and sister.