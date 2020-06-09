Wallace calls on NASCAR to ban Confederate flag

“I think it’s going to speak volumes for what I stand for,” Wallace said on a Twitter video. “We knew the Martinsville race was open, we did not spell sponsorship for that, and it sparked an idea of, why not run a #blackout car?”

The message is simple for Wallace: “Al lives will not matter until black lives matter.”

Wallace, though, conceded he rarely gave the Confederate flag much thought.

“What I’m chasing is checkered flags, and that was kind of my narrative,” Wallace told CNN.

Wallace is silent no more and has emerged as NASCAR’s outspoken leader in the wake of Floyd’s death. His fellow drivers have followed his lead and broken with past protocols, where any hint of rankling corporate sponsors often led to muted responses to societal issues.

“I think it’s one of those things that some of us are just ignorant about and don’t really think about it or worry about it,” 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. said Tuesday. “And then you hear somebody like Bubba talk about it and how he feels about it and it wakes you up a bit. Yeah, I think NASCAR is going to do the right thing there.”

Two-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin said he would support NASCAR taking a hard line on the Confederate flag.