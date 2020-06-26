Wallace, NASCAR's agent of chance, doing 'what feels right'

"It's not like I wanted to be in this position or asked to be in this position," Wallace said. "It just kind of happened."

He is grateful NASCAR released the photo of the rope; NASCAR President Steve Phelps stated "the noose was real," though it remains unknown who tied it. Phelps said NASCAR determined the noose was not in place when the October 2019 race weekend began but was created at some point during that weekend.

"We can't say it was directed toward me, which is good," Wallace said. "But somebody still knows how to tie a noose. Whether they did it as a bad joke or not, who knows? It was good for the public to see. It still won't change some people's minds of me being a hoax. But it is what it is."

He has received support from NASCAR friends and foes, like fellow driver Aric Almirola who started a text with "we're not friends and we don't act like we are" but was ready to stand next to Wallace as a brother. Wallace even had fun on the Talladega grid after drivers pushed his car to the front, joking, "I don't like half you guys, but I appreciate all of you guys."

NASCAR is at Pocono Raceway this weekend for Cup Series races on Saturday and Sunday, just one more piece of a grueling schedule where all eyes are on Wallace.

"Let's get away from what happened at Talladega," Wallace said. "Let me go out and have some good races, have some bad races, try and figure out what the hell we're going to do to rebound from those bad races and get back to race car life."

