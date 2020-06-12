Wallace, NASCAR's lone black driver, finds voice

“What I go through and before all this, I didn’t have it as bad as other African Americans in the community,” Wallace said. “The encounters I had were very few, but they were powerful. The negative encounters I’ve had with law enforcement were very few, but they stood out.”

Wallace remembers those comments well, things like “can you afford this car?” and the suggestion he must sell drugs to pay for luxuries.

It was not necessarly Floyd's death that was a watershed moment for Wallace. He told AP he began to find his public voice on racism after watching video in May of Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting in Georgia. He said he now recognizes he must not let his platform go to waste.

“We are much more than just drivers who drive a race car,” he said. “We are ambassadors. We are leaders of our own brands, and then in life things are thrown at you, you have to stand up for what's right. That brings on a whole new role. It's not on the front of the agenda that you see, but if you read the fine print it's part of becoming an athlete and the pedestal you get with that.”