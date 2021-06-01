WALLY IS A VERY NICE SENIOR CITIZEN - HE'S 15 YEARS BUT HAS A LOT OF LIFE LEFT AND HE... View on PetFinder
New York State Police are investigating after a call came in Thursday night about a body washing up on the north shore of Owasco Lake.
A person discovered dead on the north shore of Owasco Lake Thursday evening is believed to have accidentally drowned, New York State Police said.
Dillon Langtry knew he wanted to make beer for a living before he was legally old enough to drink it.
The relaxation of COVID-19 guidance should make this summer a cathartic one, and two new Auburn food trucks will be right there to cater it.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A 13-year-old girl killed in a stabbing Monday in Syracuse was from Auburn, police said.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
AUBURN — After months of community discourse over possibly renaming Auburn High School, the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Educ…
On the day his jury trial was scheduled to start, an Auburn man pleaded guilty to stabbing a teenage girl last summer in the city.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
