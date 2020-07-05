Walter C. Foulke, Jr.

Walter always cherished his experience with the Great Books, classic texts of Western literature and philosophy. In Rochester in the 1950s, he was a founder and leader of the Rochester Area Great Groups Committee, chairing it in 1957. He loved contemplating, striving for, and writing about the classical ideals of justice, virtue, and wisdom. He was contemplative and found a connection to ideas and God through spending stents walking, canoeing and camping and seeing the beauty in nature.

He will always be remembered as the kind, loving, wise, and principled soul he was. He wrote poetry, often in regard to the beauty of God’s gifts and its guidance to the human soul. He lived to serve, educate, and to be kind to those around him. He followed his conscience and would always choose to follow what he saw was the true and right path. Material possessions mattered little to him, but were regarded as weighing down the soul. For years he wrote a weekly column on bird species he had studied and lectured frequently for the Audubon Society. He would relate his observations of nature to human nature and the importance of nourishing the soul. He was devoted to his family. He was always there for them, providing guidance, encouragement, advice from his own example, and moral direction.