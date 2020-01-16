Warrant issued for Browns' Beckham

LSU athletics spokesman Michael Bonnette said initial information suggested that Beckham handed out "novelty bills" to players after LSU defeated Clemson on Monday night. However, further investigation showed that Beckham may have given away real money, Bonnette said earlier this week.

"We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position," Bonnette said.

Beckham, who is from New Orleans, had an interesting first season with the Browns, who acquired him in March from the New York Giants in a blockbuster trade.

The 27-year-old three-time Pro Bowler skipped most of the team's preseason training camp and his absence may have contributed to him seeming to be out of sync with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Beckham played most of the season with a sports hernia injury that may require surgery. Despite not being completely healthy, he still played in all 16 games and finished with 74 catches for 1,035 yards. However, he had just four touchdowns, his fewest in a full season.