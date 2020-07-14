Washington NFL team turns attention to next name

"The mere fact that they're changing the name is going to elicit some backlash, and they need to be ready for that and be comfortable with it," Virginia Tech professor Nneka Logan said.

"Beyond that, I think it's important they and other organizations engage with your local community, engage with the Native American community, engage with all of your stakeholders in the process of the name change and ensure that it's something that authentically aligns with your corporation's values."

Rivera said his hope was to continuing honoring and supporting Native Americans and the military. If Warriors — the name of Snyder's proposed Arena Football League team from 2002 — is now out of consideration, Red Tails would fit the bill as a nod to the Black fighter pilots of the Tuskegee Airmen from World War II. Tuskegee Airmen Inc. said it "would be honored and pleased to work with the organization" if that's Washington's new name.

Former Washington linebacker Will Compton voiced his support for Red Wolves by saying he liked that name so much he'd want to return for a day. Hogs would pay tribute to the famed offensive line that bulldozed the team to three Super Bowl titles.