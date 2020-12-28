Washington releases 2019 1st-round pick Dwayne Haskins

Haskins was 14 of 28 with two interceptions and a fumble against the Panthers before being benched for Heinicke, who hadn't played in the NFL since 2018. Rivera was asked what he'd like to see from Haskins in the next week and responded, "Just improvement."

That will have to come elsewhere. He has some tools to succeed in the pros, but hasn't been able to put it all together in 16 appearances.

"You watch his talent, and you see the arm," Rivera said. "That's the thing that I think is his most redeeming quality as a quarterback, which I think is probably the most important thing."

But it's far from the only thing, his off-field behavior outweighed his potential. A favorite of owner Dan Snyder's from his time at a Washington-area high school, Haskins missed the final play of his first NFL victory last year while taking a photo with a fan in the stands, disappeared from practice with a mysterious illness after being benched and demoted in October and twice violated rules for conduct in the middle of a pandemic.