Washington's NFL team drops 'Redskins' name after 87 years

This will be the NFL's first name change since the late 1990s when the Tennessee Oilers became the Titans two seasons after moving from Houston.

After President Donald Trump last week criticized the Redskins and Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians for considering name changes, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president "believes that the Native American community would be very angry at this and he does have polling to back him up." She cited a 2016 Washington Post poll showing 90% of Native Americans aren't offended by the name, a survey that has since been discredited by experts.

The announcement came less than two weeks after Snyder, a boyhood fan of the team who once declared he would never get rid of the name, launched a "thorough review" amid pressure from sponsors. FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America all lined up against the name, which was given to the franchise in 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.

Native American advocates and experts have long criticized the name they call a "dictionary-defined racial slur." Over a dozen Native leaders and organizations wrote to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last week demanding an immediate end to Washington's use of the name. Goodell, who has fielded questions on the topic for years, said he supported the review.