Washington's Smith set for 1st NFL start since November 2018

"Not having an idea what it took but just watching from afar, what he put his body through to get back on the field is incredible," Rodgers said. "I don't know how you can't root and pull for a guy like that and hope he continues to go out and ball out. So that's what I'll be hoping for every single week with him as a starter."

Former teammates and even those with no prior relationship with Smith are pulling for him. Kansas City starter Patrick Mahomes called Smith "truly a special human" for what he has accomplished, and another former Chiefs teammate is looking forward to seeing him Sunday before the game.

"Definitely looking to catch up," said Lions backup Chase Daniel, who called Smith a top-five teammate after playing with him for three years. "It's easy to root for him. You want to see him do good."

Maybe not against his team, but Detroit coach Matt Patricia shares that sentiment and respect for Smith rehabbing to get to this point.

"I can't, off the top of my head, think of anything as probably public and severe as his was," Patricia said. "Everyone deals with a lot of stuff certainly through the course of the year, but when you're going out there and you know everything that that guy next you has been through, you kind of just go out there and push a little bit more. It's a great story. It's an inspiration."