Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to present the annual State of the State address at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Below is the video feed of the speech in Albany:
Watch Live Now: NY Gov. Hochul's State of the State address
Related to this story
Most Popular
Minutes after a change in party control of the Cayuga County Legislature took effect, lawmakers voted Saturday on their intent to reverse the …
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Christina and Michael Inman greeted their youngest child, and Cayuga County's first 2022 resident, on Saturday morning.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
An Auburn man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with an attempted robbery in the city Friday afternoon, police said.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
When it comes to emergency veterinary care, location means a lot.
As a part of Auburn's ongoing efforts to deal with troublesome properties, a building was condemned for code violations earlier this week.
Happy New Year! Today’s story comes to us from Jennifer Brown, wishing a Happy 60th anniversary to her parents, Gloria and Jim Brown. Thank yo…