Newly sworn-in Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to speak to New York residents in a virtual speech that will be streamed at 3 p.m. Tuesday:
Watch Now live: Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers virtual speech
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Forty restaurants have signed up to participate in the Cayuga County program that will use federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide the public…
- Updated
The first weekend of the New York State Fair can be summarized in three words: Attendance is down.
- Updated
Auburn police said a teenager pulled a woman to the ground and tried to rape her in front of a group of children.
- Updated
Owasco Supervisor Ed Wagner has seen flooding before, but never this bad.
- Updated
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has lifted the travel advisory that has been in effect since early Thursday morning.
- Updated
Historically high water levels after days of heavy rain have turned Owasco Lake into a lost-and-found.
Safe to say, despite all the committees in the world, and code enforcement offices, if your neighbor is running a chop shop, drug exchange and…
- Updated
Cayuga County has one of the worst COVID-19 positivity rates in New York as the surge of new cases continues in August.
- Updated
The Auburn Police Department on Tuesday morning enforced a recently signed court order to remove people from and shut down a nuisance property…
- Updated
AUBURN — Dr. Shakeel Usmani, on a rare day off, had reserved a tee time to play golf with his son.