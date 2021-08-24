 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now live: Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers virtual speech

Watch Now live: Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers virtual speech

  • Updated

Newly sworn-in Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to speak to New York residents in a virtual speech that will be streamed at 3 p.m. Tuesday:

+19 Gallery: Gov. Kathy Hochul's visits to Auburn and Cayuga County
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News