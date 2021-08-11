Watch Now Live: Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks about becoming governor

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will speak publicly for the first time about taking over as governor for Andrew Cuomo, who announced his resignation on Tuesday. Her speech is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
The resignation of Andrew M. Cuomo as New York’s 56th governor – paving the way for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to be governor in 14 days – raises many questions about process, continuity of key government duties and filling of key positions in Albany.
Cayuga County's state legislative delegation is eager to focus on other matters — the economy, COVID-19, public safety, to name a few — now th…