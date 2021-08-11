 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now Live: Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks about becoming governor

Watch Now Live: Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks about becoming governor

  • Updated

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will speak publicly for the first time about taking over as governor for Andrew Cuomo, who announced his resignation on Tuesday. Her speech is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Q&A: How will the transition to a Hochul administration work?

Q&A: How will the transition to a Hochul administration work?

The resignation of Andrew M. Cuomo as New York’s 56th governor – paving the way for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to be governor in 14 days – raises many questions about process, continuity of key government duties and filling of key positions in Albany.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News