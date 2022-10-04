 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now Live: New York, Onondaga County officials announce chip plant

  • Updated
Governor Kathy Hochul, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Micron CEO Mehrotra are making an announcement in Syracuse Tuesday morning in a press conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

